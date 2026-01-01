The Upside of Online Relationships

Last fall, students filed into Vilas Hall for the first session of Online Communication and Personal Relationships, a class with the potential to improve their friendships and family relationships. There was even a chance it could help them meet the love of their lives while boosting their mental health and well-being, even though that is not what it’s designed to do.

Catalina Toma, the communication arts professor readying her slides at the front of the room, is not some kind of magician. Her field of expertise is the science of online communication — how people relate to one another when interacting via technology. The first day of class had mandatory in-person attendance, but this was a blended class, which means students can come to Vilas Hall or watch live on their devices, with added online components. That’s a bit meta, Toma noted with a smile, as the topic is communication via computers.

Toma is internationally known as an expert in online communications in dating, technological interference in relationships, and the impact of social media on human well-being — topics that are a big draw for students. Given the relevance to students’ lives, Toma has no trouble finding undergrads who want to be research assistants as she develops new classes and conducts research in her rapidly evolving field.

“Personal relationships are the number one determinant of our well-being and happiness,” she told her class. And today, she said, such relationships are often inseparable from computer-mediated communication.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Our always-online world is often a source of criticism, so Toma’s conclusions may surprise you.

New Ways of Human Interaction

Toma describes herself as a “media psychologist.” She began this research in 2004 as a graduate student at Cornell University.

At that time, work on computer-mediated communication was new, and her job was studying such topics as impressions and deception.

Since then, technological communication has quickly evolved, and so has her research. While at Cornell, she witnessed the birth of Facebook, which at that time was limited to Ivy League campuses and consisted of creating a profile for friends to view. She witnessed the introduction of emoticons and “like” buttons. Each new platform or technology, she notes, affords new ways of human interaction.

“The study of computer-mediated communication has really ballooned, as it should, because it’s now used in organizations. It’s used by politicians. It affects societies and the democratic process. I have a tiny sliver of the pie that’s really about human connection and human interaction.”

Toma defines social media in the broadest sense of the term, encompassing such apps as Instagram and TikTok, but also emails, texts, online calls or meetings, and instant messaging — all the ways people interact socially via computers.

For Toma, the work has a personal angle, given her experiences emigrating from her native Romania to the United States.

Technology as a Lifeline



In 2000, at age 19, Toma left her home in Brasov, at the foot of the Transylvanian Alps, after receiving a scholarship to the University of Bridgeport. She felt rather overwhelmed by the experience of moving abroad, by herself, at such a young age.

“I was open to this issue of technologies, because my parents shipped me across the ocean as a freshman. I had never flown in a plane before. I hadn’t traveled anywhere by myself. And I didn’t know anybody.”

Toma discovered the joys of emailing and instant messaging.

“That’s what allowed me to stay connected to my family all the time and feel like I had emotional support as I was navigating my new life. My anchor was my family abroad, and so I came to technologies as a bit of a groupie, like, ‘Oh my God, this thing is amazing.’ ”

To this day, Toma and her mother have a standing Saturday morning FaceTime date and talk for two or three hours, sometimes cooking meals together. “It’s like she’s in my house.”

Her brother lives in France with her two nephews, a niece, and his wife. She stays in touch with them via computers too.

“When you have a spread of this nature,” Toma says, “technology becomes a lifeline.”

From a Person to a Profile

Growing up, Toma recalls her brother begging her to come outside and play, but she admits that “I usually stayed inside with my face in a book.”

Becoming an English literature major at Bridgeport was a natural fit.

Toma’s aha moment was realizing that what drew her to books was not the story or writing, but the character development — the psychology behind the characters.

After selecting psychology as a minor, she stumbled into her third area of study: communication, which she pursued in graduate school. “That’s when I started to get exposed to the idea that communication is a fundamental vehicle for understanding people,” says Toma. “That became my home.”

Platforms change, technology advances, and Toma explores new angles. But she still asks similar questions: “How do we construct versions of ourselves online? How do we take a full, complicated person and make them into a profile to send to other online daters or to people on social media?”

Toma has a very light public social media footprint and jokes that she is mostly a lurker, observing others. She hasn’t personally spent much time exploring online dating. She met her partner, Wisconsin School of Business Professor Evan Polman, on campus.

“She is very much an intellectual who loves to hang out with her friends and talk about big ideas,” says Haley Vlach, a UW professor of educational psychology and Toma’s close friend for more than a decade. “I’m wowed by her intellect, and the first impression people get is of a very serious person. Yet as a friend, she’s really warm and funny.”