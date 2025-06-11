Quantum Leaps in Education

In class, the students search for consensus around permissible uses of AI in essay writing. Yes for checking grammar and punctuation. Maybe for brainstorming and organization. No for original writing. Many argue that AI shouldn’t replace our own creativity, critical thinking, and chances to learn from mistakes, but they struggle to clearly delineate those processes in the context of policy-making.

One group writes on the board: “We value the process of learning, human error being essential to academic growth.”

The exercise informs their big group project: the university’s AI policy. Having grappled with all the complexities, most groups opt against a campuswide policy. Instead, they encourage instructors to define what they want their students to get out of a particular class and assess how the use of AI can align with those goals.

“I was smiling a lot as I was reading their papers, because they were making conscious decisions,” Aguilar says. “They’re now beyond cheating is bad or don’t use AI to cheat. They’re more precise about where they think AI should play a role and why.”

ART VERSUS AI

Questions around AI and authorship extend beyond the classroom to the courtroom. In the AI & the Law seminar, UW students tackle emerging legal questions in such areas as copyright, data privacy, and liability.

Professor BJ Ard is an expert in the intersection of law and technology, and his latest paper notes that generative AI “defies the assumptions behind existing legal frameworks.” This is due to the technology’s multifaceted training and creation process. A generative AI model is trained on a large initial dataset of text, photos, or videos that informs its output of new materials. If I copy an artist’s work, it would be fairly clear how, why, and when I did it. If AI does it, those questions become incredibly complicated.

Do you blame the parties that curated the training data? The developers who trained the AI model? The end user who wrote the generative prompt and pressed the button?

Ard notes that the involvement of so many actors over time makes it difficult to identify the purpose of the copying, which can be decisive under some copyright tests.

Copyright registration is among the more straightforward legal questions around AI, and even then, it can be dizzying. The U.S. Copyright Office does not protect any machine-generated works unless the human author can claim substantial control over execution. AI artists are pushing the limits of that position.

Ard presents two case studies from author and AI artist Kris Kashtanova. The comic book Zarya of the Dawn received copyright protections for its human-written text and composition but not for its AI-generated images. Simple enough. But the artist’s Rose Enigma, an AI-generated artwork based on a hand-drawn sketch, resulted in this arcane decision: “Registration limited to unaltered human pictorial authorship that is clearly perceptible in the deposit and separable from the non-human expression that is excluded from the claim.”

Got it? (Good thing there’s law school.)

Throughout the seminar, Ard aims to demystify the technology behind AI. He gives students a baseline technical understanding of the decisions involved in training and designing generative AI software.

“Nothing about these problems is easy, but they’re also not totally unprecedented,” he says. “There’s no need to shy away from them because you’re not a computer scientist.”

After class, I ask Signe Janoska ’17, MIPA’19, JD’25, a law student who uses AI for work as a software engineer, what initially interested him in the Law 940 seminar.

“It’s an opportunity to wrap my head around the legal challenges governing AI under the guidance of somebody who understands that about as masterfully as you can, given its early stage of development,” he says. “It hasn’t given me all the answers, but it’s given me tools and perspectives that allow me to wrestle with the questions.”

ETHICAL EQUATIONS

Does AI have moral rights?

It’s a classic philosophical dilemma, and UW–Madison’s AI Ethics course explores it in depth. In an absolutist camp, students argue that humans are a distinctive species, with unique cognitive and emotional capacities, and therefore constitute a category of their own with exclusive rights. The gradualists argue that other animals — and perhaps one day, conscious AI — have relatively high capacities and deserve more consideration. But if you try to draw that line, how do you account for the limited capacities of some humans, such as newborns or comatose patients?

What makes Philosophy 941 unique is not these high-minded discussions; it’s the highly technical exercises that tend to follow. The new field of philosophy of AI addresses concepts such as algorithmic bias — errors in a computer system that create unfair outcomes for certain groups of users. Unraveling the causes requires both a philosophical and a mathematical approach.

“There are some hardcore math topics in this class,” says Professor Annette Zimmermann.

Issues around algorithmic bias hit close to home. Wisconsin’s supreme court wrestled with its implications in the 2016 case State v. Loomis, which challenged the government’s use of a risk-assessment software in criminal sentencing. The algorithm calculates the likelihood that an offender will commit another crime based on actuarial data. Proponents of the predictive AI tool argue that it mitigates potential human bias. Critics point to a ProPublica investigation that found that Black defendants are “almost twice as likely as whites to be labeled a higher risk but not actually reoffend.”

If AI is trained on flawed data, it can perpetuate the same biases. This is of particular concern to AI philosophers, since research shows that people tend to automatically trust the accuracy and objectivity of machine-generated data.

Earlier in the semester, Zimmermann spoke virtually at the AI Action Summit in Paris. With a new book, Democratizing AI, she’s emerging as a leading thinker on how governments and citizens engage with the technology.

“Decisions to deploy AI are currently made by a very small set of corporate actors, like OpenAI and Anthropic,” she says, noting that U.S. policy-makers of all stripes have shied away from AI oversight. “Ordinary citizens should be able to provide input on decisions that will affect them, either through direct participation or by elected representatives. It looks like neither is happening in this case.”

If politicians aren’t up for the challenges of AI, perhaps her students will be. The course has inspired Lydia Boyce ’25 to pursue a career in AI ethics after graduation — “to be part of the rising effort to establish an industry norm of more equitable and accessible AI,” she says.