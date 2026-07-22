What It Feels Like To …

Paige Skenandore knows a thing or two about making history. The School of Human Ecology alum helped create two dresses for Lily Gladstone, the first Native American nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award. These gorgeous garments were worn at the ceremony and after-party, featured in a Vogue article, and displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

The gowns emerged from a collaboration between Gucci and Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork. Big Mountain recruited Skenandore and a few other artists skilled at Native quillwork techniques to decorate them.

“Being surrounded by other Haudenosaunee artists was super fun,” Skenandore says.

In addition to finding their groove as teammates, the artists learned how to adapt their quilling styles for the project. Every artist’s creations needed to look similar so they’d mesh when placed on the dresses.

“We spent a week and a half at an Airbnb, creating pieces from sunrise to sunset,” Skenandore says. “It was a lot of labor, but watching us go from nothing to this incredible finished product was magical.”

Working with porcupine quills can be especially challenging. They’re oily and often have tufts of fur attached to them. And they’re sharp. Skenandore estimates that she got poked 500 times while working on Gladstone’s dresses.

The gown Gladstone wore to the Oscars ceremony contained smoked deer hide, silver beads, and flowers composed of quilled petals. Working alongside seamstresses in Gucci’s Los Angeles offices, Skenandore took on one of the project’s most important roles.

“I prepped all of the quills being used to make the petals. What this looks like is taking about 50,000 quills of different shapes and sizes, all dyed blue, and sorting them into piles based on their thickness because you need a specific thickness for the technique we were using.”

Skenandore felt honored to represent her Oneida community on the national stage. The experience has also helped her see herself in a new light.

“I never saw myself as a full-time artist,” she says, “so this has opened up my sense of who I am and what I want to be.”