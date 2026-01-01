The UW’s Lost Traditions

Other rivalries persisted, though. The most notorious was the annual feud between law and engineering students, who debated, with mock sincerity, whether Saint Patrick was properly the patron saint of engineers or of lawyers. The feud began in 1912 and escalated from harmless pranks and a beard-growing contest to mascot kidnappings and pelting each other’s parade floats with insults, eggs, and rotten fruit. After a 5,000-person brawl in 1938, Madison police and UW officials stepped in to put an end to the nonsense. The feud faded, but a separate Law School ritual lives on: graduating law students attempting to toss their canes over the north goalpost at Camp Randall to forecast their luck in their first case.

Classroom Customs

While the cane-toss ritual has survived, most traditions that unfolded in classrooms, lecture halls, or labs have not.

In the 1910s, UW medical professor William Middleton created a lighthearted tradition centered on an old brown derby hat. Borrowing from a popular expression, “That takes the brown derby!” he would place a hat on students who answered questions incorrectly; they had to wear it until the next student erred.

A sound once ubiquitous in UW classrooms was the skyrocket cheer. Badger fans of today may recognize the familiar “Sss … Boom … Ah!” But long before it echoed at sporting events, students launched it across their lecture halls. First-year students learned the cheer during orientation, and for decades, Badgers used the skyrocket to salute favorite professors (especially when class ended early). It’s said that professors like “Wild Bill” Kiekhofer and Benjamin “Benny” Snow rarely made it through a day without receiving one. By the 1950s, the tradition had fizzled in the classroom, but the UW Marching Band has kept it alive by using the vocal salute, followed by a whistle, to mark transitional moments at football games.

Carnivals, Circus Acts, and Cattle Calls… Oh My!

Student life outside the classroom was just as full. Beginning in the 1940s, student organizations transformed the Stock Pavilion into a riot of color, music, and fun with the annual Campus Carnival, part of a yearlong fundraising drive sponsored by the Wisconsin Student Association to support the Campus Community Chest. Nearly every student group devised creative booths and attractions that included mock marriages, comedy skits, and pie throwing.

The carnival evolved from the much earlier Varsity Circus. First held in the Red Gym in 1901 to raise funds for athletics, the circus featured trick bicycle riding, tumbling, trapeze acts, and musical numbers. The final circus, in 1920, opened with a massive street parade leading to the fairgrounds, where sideshow tents and the big top covered the entire lower campus.

The Little International Livestock Show also flourished in the Stock Pavilion, debuting in 1909 shortly after the facility opened. The show-case inspired the creation of the Saddle and Sirloin Club and helped expand student involvement in hands-on animal training and public exhibitions with UW-owned livestock. The annual program, which ran through the late 1990s, typically included parades of beef and dairy cattle, sheep exhibitions, horse-jumping demonstrations, showmanship contests, and student emcees. One year, a greased-pig chase turned the sawdust ring into pure chaos.

Spring Fever

Every year, as the lakes thaw and the Terrace chairs return, winter-weary students rush outside to welcome spring, just like generations of Badgers before them.

Beginning in the early 1900s, the UW hosted separate springtime celebrations for mothers and fathers, with Mothers’ Weekend evolving into a multiday showcase featuring tours, pageants, and athletic events. In 1934, the university combined that with the newer Dads’ Weekend into a single student-run Parents’ Weekend, drawing thousands of families for concerts, honors ceremonies, and a formal banquet at Memorial Union. Today, the tradition lives on in the form of fall’s Family Weekend.

Springtime revelry took many forms. Fasching parties, the German take on Mardi Gras, burst onto the UW scene in the 1950s in — where else? — Der Rathskeller. Polka bands and jazz trios filled the Memorial Union with music, and between free helpings of sauerkraut, wieners, and cheese, partygoers could try their hand at yodeling, pretzel-making, and beer-brewing workshops.