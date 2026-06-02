The Two Owens

Tamplin’s cool idea is to use zebra fish as living models for DIPG researchers to work with. Using human oncogene DNA, he and his team induce brain tumors in embryonic zebra fish. They can then observe the development of tumors because a fertilized zebra fish egg is transparent, and the animal will remain transparent through its juvenile stage.

“In order to better understand DIPG,” says Ahmed, “we need access to tissue. The genetic changes that [Tamplin] can produce in the zebra fish are similar to some of the genetic and molecular changes that we see in human patients who have DIPG.”

A model like this might show how the cancer develops, opening the possibility of a test to discover it early. It might help researchers discover why DIPG develops in some people and not in others — do the disease’s victims, for instance, have tumor-suppressing genes that fail to activate?

So Tamplin collected all the pieces he needed to study zebra fish as a DIPG model. He had a facility in the UW’s Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research. He added Ahmed as a consultant to give expertise on neurosurgery and oncology, and he hired undergraduate and graduate assistants to help with the work. He connected with leading researchers at other universities to join forces as co-principal investigators, including Bruce Appel at Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Carl Koschmann at University of Michigan Health, Claudia Kleinman at McGill University in Montreal, and Richard White at Britain’s University of Oxford. He began seeking grants to fund the effort.

And, in 2025, his frustrations began to grow.

Grants

The new administration under President Donald Trump began to raise concerns about funding that U.S. researchers shared with foreign faculty. A policy announced on May 1, 2025, stated that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) “will not issue awards to domestic or foreign entities (new, renewal or non-competing continuation), that include a subaward to a foreign entity. Additionally, NIH will no longer accept prior approval requests to add a new foreign component or subaward to an ongoing project.”

White at Oxford and Kleinman at McGill might be among the best researchers in the world, but from a federal grant standpoint, they were now problematic.

“The program officer from NIH contacted us and said, no more,” says Tamplin. “The NIH is not going to give any more foreign subawards. No more NIH money will leave the U.S. If you don’t remove the foreign subawards, the group in Canada, they’re going to pull the whole thing.”

The NIH policy was modified in July and again in September, keeping Tamplin in a state of confusion about how or whether his research would be funded. His experience is hardly unusual. Last year, he went to a meeting of the American Society of Hematology in Orlando, Florida — a gathering of 30,000 researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies — and the chief topic of conversation was the set of new barriers that the NIH had created for grant applications.

“The first thing that everyone talked about was, especially in the States, people have had grants frozen. It creates uncertainty, and that’s one of the biggest challenges we face. It makes it very difficult to plan, to recruit people. When we start an animal study, we have to think about being able to maintain the animals for years.”

Maintain: there are about a dozen researchers on campus who work with zebra fish, and the university has nearly 10,000 adult fish. To supply specimens to those several labs, the UW has to make sure that its more than 500 fish tanks are cleaned, its fish fed, the dead animals removed.

Tamplin’s team is chiefly interested in spawning zebra fish embryos in which to inject human oncogenes. The work requires speed: within 45 minutes of fertilization, those egg cells will begin to divide, and because Tamplin’s team is doing genetic work, they need to intercept the eggs before division. Within 10 minutes of fertilization, they begin injecting each egg with bits of human DNA that will, they believe, create the sort of glial cells that develop DIPG.

Zebra fish are not only transparent in their early stages; they also develop rapidly for vertebrate animals. What would take a few days in mice, or a few weeks in a human embryo, happens in hours for zebra fish. Tamplin’s lab might inject 500 eggs in a morning, and by the next day, those fish have developed into a juvenile stage, “with a little head and spinal cord and a nervous system that’s already patterned,” according to Tamplin.

In addition to paying for its share of the UW’s fish-breeding tanks, Tamplin’s lab requires a considerable amount of equipment: computers, refrigerators, microscopes, petri dishes, needles, cleaning equipment, and more. All of this is expensive, and to ensure that his lab can pay its way, Tamplin has sought not just federal grants but also private dollars. A foundation called Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which supports childhood cancer research, has helped with funding.