From Idea to Company to Cure

Faraz Choudhury PhD’17 arrived at UW–Madison seeking a problem to solve. And not a small problem, either.

Choudhury wanted to be an entrepreneur. He didn’t just want to be his own boss, but rather to launch the sort of company that would attract venture capitalists (VCs), one that would be a Very Big Deal.

“Starting a company, you need something that is very groundbreaking, very revolutionary,” he says. “VCs will tell you, don’t make anything that’s marginally better than what you have available today. A VC-backed company would have to have exponential growth. You need to 10X their investment.”

Choudhury thought he was in the right field for that: electrical and computer engineering. As a grad student, he worked in the lab of Professor Leon Shohet, along with Daniel Benjamin ’16, MS’17, PhD’21 and Josh Blatz MS’18, PhD’21. They were using plasma to make microchips better, faster, and more powerful. Computer chips are a promising line of work — they’re vital to the booming AI industry. And Choudhury was willing to be patient.

“I didn’t think entrepreneurship would happen right away,” he says. “I thought I’d go to work for IBM or Intel — I had a job offer from Intel. I’d work there a few years and then eventually start my own company.” He figured Silicon Valley was where he would find his Very Big Idea and venture capital backers.

But in 2016, opportunity walked into the lab in the person of Michael Sussman, a professor of biochemistry. Sussman and his chief scientist, Ben Minkoff, were interested in plasma but not in making computer chips. They wanted to use it to study the structure of proteins. Proteins are one of the keys to disease. Viruses, bacteria, cancerous cells — all have characteristic proteins.

The Shohet lab found a way to help Sussman — a process called Plasma-Induced Modification of Biomolecules, or PLIMB. It was a revolutionary idea, one worth taking to the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) to have it patented. It was the kind of big idea Choudhury was looking for, and he and Benjamin — along with Shohet, Sussman, Minkoff, and Blatz — decided to launch a start-up company around PLIMB: Immuto Scientific.

Immuto appealed to WARF as much as, if not more than, patenting PLIMB itself. In recent years, WARF has been increasing its role as a venture capital investor for UW-connected start-ups. Immuto seemed like an ideal candidate for investment.

A Better Mousetrap

Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door. Ralph Waldo Emerson is supposed to have said that, or something like it, but you could be forgiven for thinking that it’s WARF’s motto. The foundation’s purpose is to promote inventions. And its history is tied up in rodent removal.

Actually, WARF’s motto is “partnering with University of Wisconsin research to solve the world’s problems,” which is more apt if less evocative.

The foundation began its life 100 years ago, in 1925, at the urging of Harry Steenbock, who wanted the university to control and benefit from the process he invented for enriching foods with vitamin D. WARF patented that process, and many other ideas. WARF’s licenses bring in revenue through royalties, and WARF then returns funding to the university.

Last academic year, WARF’s support for UW–Madison totaled $159.8 million. One of its most successful patent licenses is for warfarin — not a better mousetrap, maybe, but a better rat poison. Warfarin was developed in the 1930s by biochemistry professor Karl Paul Link 1922, MS1923, PhD1925. Later, the chemical at the heart of warfarin was found to be a useful blood thinner to prevent strokes.

Erik Iverson, who has served as WARF’s CEO since 2016, refers to warfarin as one of the university’s “diamonds in the rough.” (See sidebar, below.) It’s one of the inventions that has provided an outsize return to WARF and to the UW.

Since Iverson came to Madison, he’s been looking for ways to create more — and more profitable — diamonds.

“When I arrived at WARF, we had our IP [intellectual property — essentially, patent and licensing], which is our bread and butter, the soul of this organization,” Iverson says. “But I was brought on to identify [ways of] both strengthening the licensing pipeline but also broadening out the sources of revenue.”

By broadening the sources of revenue, Iverson means chiefly helping WARF grow into a venture capital investor that puts its money in — and earns significant returns from — UW–based start-ups. Under his leadership, WARF added several new divisions, including WARF Therapeutics, which does drug discovery; WARF Accelerator, which identifies potential start-ups and helps them build the skills and teams that will make them attractive to investors; and WARF Ventures, an in-house VC fund. His hope is to find not only new warfarins but also the companies that will produce and sell those warfarins.

“Warfarin, our namesake, is the most prescribed drug in history as a blood thinner,” says Iverson. “Every successful tech transfer office in the country has a drug in its portfolio. WARF is no different.”

Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door. But build a better drug, and the world will remunerate.

This is one reason why PLIMB and Immuto appealed to WARF. The process has a clear application in drug development. Previously, biochemists could find the structure of proteins only by crystallizing them and then looking at them under an electron microscope. The process is slow and expensive, and it takes proteins out of their natural state, which means the outcome is prone to failure.

“Crystallography takes over a year sometimes to get a single structure. It costs over $100,000,” says Choudhury. “It’s been a big bottleneck in the pharmaceutical industry.”

PLIMB could accurately discover the structure of proteins in their native environment.

WARF saw the possibilities in PLIMB and Immuto right away — it was just the kind of company that WARF’s venture-capital group wanted to back.

De-Risking

To make the UW a player in the world of high-tech entrepreneurship takes more than invention. It takes money. Madison may not have the kind of investor money that New York or San Francisco or Boston can command, but with WARF, it offers a clear method for promoting technology transfer — business-speak for turning ideas into inventions and inventions into products. This is what attracted Iverson to Wisconsin. And it’s what brought Greg Keenan here, too.