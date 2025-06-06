What I Saw on the Campus Tour

Tour Guide Favorite Fact

“People love hearing about the different ways students use Lake Mendota. I’ve kayaked, ice-skated, and polar-plunged there, and I talk about all of it on my tours.” — Emily Mihalovich

Knowing shady spots to rest and where to hang out during thunderstorms is also essential, since most of the tour is outdoors. Plus, it’s wise to check in with the group in case someone needs a breather or a bathroom break. Liske made sure everybody was comfortable as we approached Library Mall.

Sometimes a more complicated challenge arises. According to Macy Olson x’26, who supervises fellow student guides, training is a valuable tool for navigating these situations.

“If a guest asks about something not so positive — maybe college tuition getting more expensive — it’s important for guides to give honest answers,” she says, adding that a little diplomacy can go a long way. This echoes the advice Zola Dincin Schneider ’46 shares in the popular Campus Visits and College Interviews: A Complete Guide for College-Bound Students and Their Families, which insists that the best type of campus tour guide “speaks from the heart, is candid, and answers questions without hiding the true facts.”

Unlike my UW campus tour in 1996, this one didn’t mention Library Mall’s history of student demonstrations. Though I missed that discussion, I appreciated the new ways the guides addressed student engagement, weaving it into descriptions of campus organizations and volunteer opportunities.

During their training, the guides give mock tours peppered with various disruptions, from loud noises to strangers trying to join the group.

“We learn to be very aware of our surroundings and adapt quickly,” Medhin says. “We want everyone on the tour to be safe, comfortable, and focused on what the campus has to offer.”

“Loved the Tour So Much”

Leading tours is a chance to turn visitors’ vague ideas about the UW into vivid impressions. Sometimes a tour helps them embrace a possibility they hadn’t considered, as in Medhin’s case. Other times, it provides a sense of belonging that they haven’t found elsewhere. Olson witnessed this phenomenon while leading a tour for a middle-school group.

“One of the students asked me about LGBTQ resources,” she recalls. “After I shared what he needed, he said, ‘This is so helpful and makes me feel better about going here.’ That made me feel really good, and I’m so glad he felt comfortable asking me for this information.”