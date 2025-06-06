Two tour guides in red shirts speak to a small group on a lakeside terrace with colorful chairs, flags, and boats visible on the water under a partly cloudy sky.

What I Saw on the Campus Tour

A former student guide marvels over new UW–Madison attractions — and all the new ways of showcasing them.

By Jessica Steinhoff ’01 Photos by Taylor Wolfram ’24

I remember a surprising number of details from the campus tour I took before becoming a Badger.

In 1996, the UW Law Library had just opened its gleaming glass reading room overlooking Bascom Hill. The hill was the heart of my tour that crisp fall day. At the bottom, my guides gestured toward College Library, noting that it had been named one of the country’s best places to find a date. At the top, I learned about “traying,” the tradition of sledding down campus slopes on fiberglass cafeteria trays.

My group wanted to know how much hill climbing was expected of first-year students. A few years later, when I led tours for UW–Madison’s Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration (SOAR), this was still a hot topic. I fielded questions while scaling the mountain backward in my favorite Chuck Taylors and a Bucky-printed bucket hat.

Four campus tour guides wearing red University of Wisconsin polo shirts and name badges stand in front of a red backdrop with the university’s crest, each making a 'W' hand gesture.

The tour guides’ personalities can be a real factor for visitors when choosing a college. Left to right: Olson, Medhin, Mihalovich, and Liske.

Campus tours have changed a lot in 20-plus years, with new facilities to explore, fresh facts to share, and increased accessibility for guests with disabilities. There’s even a Zoom session where six campus tour guides share their experiences and answer questions about life on campus. For in-person tours, two guides from UW Campus and Visitor Relations lead each group of 15 to 20 guests, covering a third of the campus on foot in 75 minutes. They take turns presenting, then get new partners for the next tour. This makes each tour unique, keeps the guides on their toes, and energizes the tour group.

Though backward-walking guides and the Bascom Hill endurance test are long gone, campus tours are more memorable than ever. I don’t recall much about the students in charge of my inaugural UW tour, but today’s tour-goers get to know their guides almost as well as the campus. The guides’ personal experiences — and personalities — can be a real factor for visitors when choosing a college.

Reading Your Guests

Abby Medhin x’26 wouldn’t be a Badger if not for her tour of UW–Madison. The Milwaukee native was set on attending an out-of-state college but agreed to a tour when her dad urged her to check out the campus.

“The two guys who led it were so enthusiastic about UW–Madison and did a great job explaining student life. I started picturing myself here, which I hadn’t done before,” she says.

Two tour guides wearing red University of Wisconsin polo shirts and name badges stand on a sidewalk speaking to a seated group of people outdoors near greenery.

Abby Medhin (left) and Macy Olson enhance their script with personal experiences.

The experience inspired Medhin to become a campus tour guide last January. So did her goal of getting comfortable talking to acquaintances. As a future nurse, Medhin knows the value of building rapport with patients, but sometimes anxiety derails her efforts to connect.

Red lightbulb icon.Tour Guide Favorite Fact
“The resources at the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center are incredible: napping pods, sports simulators, a teaching kitchen. I also like mentioning that there are free movies at Union South’s Marquee Cinema and that sometimes they haven’t been released yet.”
— Abby Medhin

“Social anxiety has been a factor in my life for a long time. Being a tour guide gives me lots of practice talking to new people, which really helps,” she says.

The experience also helps Medhin navigate the performance anxiety that used to make public speaking unbearable. Rehearsing her tour script has an advantageous side effect: she feels more at ease giving class presentations.

“My friends tell me I’m good at it now, which I can hardly believe,” she says.

I see a little of my 20-year-old self in Medhin, remembering how I used the tours to work on my own stage fright. Her warmth and excitement shine through when she divulges her favorite study spots and the best movies she’s seen at Union South’s Marquee Cinema.

Red lightbulb icon.Tour Guide Favorite Fact

“A lot of guests are amazed that ‘Jump Around’ causes a small earthquake at Camp Randall during football games. I love that scientists have measured the effects of thousands of jumping students in this way.”

— Macy Olson

Campus and Visitor Relations employs 75 tour guides each semester, and they memorize a 10-page script outline filled with facts about university history, academics, and resources. They don’t recite it verbatim, however. They enhance it with personal experiences from the classroom and beyond. Guides often share what they’ve learned by studying abroad or participating in student organizations. Many discuss acclimating to campus or working with academic advisers. The challenge is choosing the right stories for your audience.

When representatives from a Thai university joined one of Medhin’s tours, for example, she asked them about the ways their institution resembled and differed from the UW. Then she used this information to customize their experience. Medhin highlighted organizations that might help Thai students feel at home and spent extra time explaining things that might be unfamiliar, including the way classes are structured and the role of academic advising.

“Reading your guests — learning who they are and what they need — is a huge part of the job,” she explains.

Fascinating Factoids

Sometimes an energy boost is what’s needed most. I took a morning tour last spring to learn about the latest approach to showcasing campus (see sidebar), and a few people in the group yawned as they introduced themselves. The leaders — seasoned guide Emily Mihalovich x’26 and knowledgeable newcomer Lucas Liske x’27 — noticed this and took action. Soon their witty quips and fascinating factoids had us laughing and asking questions.

Mihalovich, a finance and accounting major from the Phoenix area, used colorful descriptions to entertain and educate. While discussing housing and safety, she called the residence halls on the west side of campus “the cheapest lakeshore property you’ll ever have.” Ears perked up when Liske, a communications and psychology major from Medford, Wisconsin, mentioned that he plays sax in the UW Marching Band. Soon he was tackling their questions about Badger football games.

A group of people walking outdoors, with a person in a red shirt and white skirt wearing a lanyard and buttons leading the group.

Mihalovich uses colorful descriptions to entertain and educate.

My group passed by a Chemistry Building classroom, strolled up North Charter Street, and walked through Grainger Hall. A dozen other groups followed the same route at the same time, but we didn’t crash into each other. Every group got its own spot at each destination. It was a complicated dance, but the guides choreographed it perfectly.

“It can be tricky to find places to stand so guests can see everything, especially in the summer, when we have more tours going at once,” Medhin says. “You have to imagine things from their perspective and remember that they may not have seen the campus before.”

Red lightbulb icon.Tour Guide Favorite Fact
“People love hearing about the different ways students use Lake Mendota. I’ve kayaked, ice-skated, and polar-plunged there, and I talk about all of it on my tours.”

— Emily Mihalovich

Knowing shady spots to rest and where to hang out during thunderstorms is also essential, since most of the tour is outdoors. Plus, it’s wise to check in with the group in case someone needs a breather or a bathroom break. Liske made sure everybody was comfortable as we approached Library Mall.

Sometimes a more complicated challenge arises. According to Macy Olson x’26, who supervises fellow student guides, training is a valuable tool for navigating these situations.

“If a guest asks about something not so positive — maybe college tuition getting more expensive — it’s important for guides to give honest answers,” she says, adding that a little diplomacy can go a long way. This echoes the advice Zola Dincin Schneider ’46 shares in the popular Campus Visits and College Interviews: A Complete Guide for College-Bound Students and Their Families, which insists that the best type of campus tour guide “speaks from the heart, is candid, and answers questions without hiding the true facts.”

Unlike my UW campus tour in 1996, this one didn’t mention Library Mall’s history of student demonstrations. Though I missed that discussion, I appreciated the new ways the guides addressed student engagement, weaving it into descriptions of campus organizations and volunteer opportunities.

During their training, the guides give mock tours peppered with various disruptions, from loud noises to strangers trying to join the group.

“We learn to be very aware of our surroundings and adapt quickly,” Medhin says. “We want everyone on the tour to be safe, comfortable, and focused on what the campus has to offer.”

“Loved the Tour So Much”

Leading tours is a chance to turn visitors’ vague ideas about the UW into vivid impressions. Sometimes a tour helps them embrace a possibility they hadn’t considered, as in Medhin’s case. Other times, it provides a sense of belonging that they haven’t found elsewhere. Olson witnessed this phenomenon while leading a tour for a middle-school group.

“One of the students asked me about LGBTQ resources,” she recalls. “After I shared what he needed, he said, ‘This is so helpful and makes me feel better about going here.’ That made me feel really good, and I’m so glad he felt comfortable asking me for this information.”

Tour guide Lucas Liske walks along a campus sidewalk with a group of people on campus.

Liske hopes his work as a tour guide will make him a more polished presenter.

Olson, a social work and legal studies major from Freeport, Illinois, is considering careers in advocacy, counseling, and human services. Creating an atmosphere where people can explore difficult questions is key in all these fields, and supervising other guides has helped her hone the skill.

“Being a new guide can be intimidating, so we try to help everyone feel truly welcome and make them want to come to work each day,” she says. “We’ve also built a strong feedback culture, one where it’s normal to ask questions and where we’re constantly thinking about how to improve.”

Red lightbulb icon.Tour Guide Favorite Fact
“I talk about the different sports and outdoor activities students can try. I went curling during the Winter Carnival my first year here and ended up on a competitive curling team.”
— Lucas Liske

Like Medhin, many students apply to be guides because they want to strengthen a skill set or rise to a challenge.

Liske hopes to become a more polished presenter. The tour-guide experience is quite different from his previous job at a small-town cheese-packaging factory.

“I spent last summer moving 40-pound blocks of cheese, so I decided to spend this summer talking with people,” he says.

Meanwhile, Medhin is realizing just how impactful she can be. She recalls a woman sprinting toward her during a recent tour stop — a mom from a tour she’d given the previous winter.

“She told me her son loved the tour so much that he couldn’t talk about any other university afterward. It turned out that he was attending SOAR that day,” Medhin recalls. “I felt so proud that I was part of the reason he chose UW–Madison.”

Let’s take the tour!

People stand in a group outside Union South, listening to two tour guides in red shirts near the building entrance.

Union South.

After getting acquainted with Union South, Camp Randall, and each other, my tour group from last spring walked to the Chemistry Building, where stories of accomplished alumni line the walls. Families from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis mingled with the Wisconsinites, making small talk about ice cream and SATs. We took in a short presentation on campus-area transportation, then headed to Grainger Hall, where we discovered that UW–Madison has 37,000 undergrads but an average class size of 34 students.

Inside Sellery Hall, we learned about the university residence halls and got an overview of dining options for students who live there. When we ventured outside, the guides noted how the nearby Nicholas Recreation Center has a track on its highest level and an Olympic-size swimming pool on its lowest. They also highlighted the spa-like features of the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, which replaced the Natatorium. I want to try its napping pods!

A tour group gathers on a basketball court in front of Sellery residence hall, with guides in red shirts speaking to them.

Sellery Hall.

In the courtyard outside 333 East Campus Mall, a guide detailed the wide range of University Health Services offerings, clubs headquartered at the Student Activity Center, and scholarships available through the Office of Student Financial Aid.

The Library Mall stop was packed with information about campus libraries and other study spots. Each flight of stairs you ascend at Memorial Library takes you to an even quieter level than the last, according to one of our guides. He also discussed what’s inside the Red Gym, including the Study Abroad office, the Morgridge Center for Public Service, the Multicultural Student Center, and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center. The State Street restaurants received a mention, which inspired a daydream about spring rolls.

Next up were Lake Mendota and the Memorial Union Terrace, where sunburst chairs, sailboats, and the outdoor stage were on full display. Our guides shared their best descriptions of Rathskeller cheese curds and the Babcock Dairy ice cream served at the Daily Scoop. One guide mentioned mini golfing on Lake Mendota when it’s frozen. Putting that on my bucket list. Before departing, we learned how Alumni Park honors more than 100 Badgers.

A group of people stands outside the Wisconsin Union Theater building, listening to two tour guides in red shirts .

Memorial Union Terrace.

We made a beeline for North Park Street’s sidewalk, where we gazed up Bascom Hill. First we heard how the land the university occupied once belonged to the Ho-Chunk Nation, which was forced to relocate in 1832. I made plans to attend the UW’s First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour the guide mentioned during this presentation. She also described the university’s early days in North Hall and the 1979 Pail and Shovel Party prank that famously filled the hill with pink plastic flamingos. “I really like the flamingo thing,” said Jenna Grooms, a high school senior from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Our last stop before returning to Union South was the Discovery Building, a campus hub for research. It didn’t exist when I was a student, but it’s one of my favorite campus haunts now. Fossils are embedded in its limestone tiles, and the building’s climate-controlled ecosystem supports the Mesozoic Garden, a living collection of plant species that have existed for at least 175 million years. It’s a wonderful place to contemplate how both the university and the larger world have evolved.

The guides seized the opportunity to note that undergrads can get involved in campus research as soon as their first day of class.

— J. S.

Not on campus? Try the Virtual Campus Tour!

Jessica Steinhoff ’01 can still walk up Bascom Hill backward.

Published in the Winter 2025 issue

You may also like…

Listening in on UW Celebrities

The Rock on Rocks

Cracking Da Vinci’s Code

Comments

No comments posted yet.

Post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *