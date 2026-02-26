State Street, That Great Street

For the fast-casual crowd, just steps from each other are Raising Cane’s chicken, Mooyah burgers, Potbelly sandwiches, Jimmy John’s subs, Qdoba burritos, and Taco Bell munchies. You can bet this is a busy block on late nights.

Interspersed with these national brands are uniquely Madison mainstays.

B-Side Records, with remarkable resilience in the music streaming era and a stroke of luck with the vinyl revival, continues to sling albums old and new on State. The shop moved from the 400 to the 500 block in 2022, its loyal customers helping to relocate some 5,000 vinyl records and CDs from the original 1982 location. B-Side’s long rectangular layout makes it feel like you’re browsing the world’s coolest (and best-organized) garage sale. My personal standard for a record store is whether its collection includes Pat Benatar. Sure enough, I found her 1980 Crimes of Passion with the sticker price of $28.99, nestled alongside a whole lot of Beatles and David Bowie.

Early settlers to the 500 block’s late-night scene include Mondays Bar — which has been offering generous pours, year-round holiday lighting, and free popcorn since the ’70s — and the Stop & Shop convenience store, which has dutifully held down the Gilman Street corner since the ’60s.

Several since-closed establishments also had long runs on this block, including Gino’s pizza, The (Discount) Den, Cellar Subs, the Afghan restaurant Kabul, the Turkish restaurant Hüsnü’s, and The Pipefitter head shop.

New to the block, but not to Badgers’ hearts, is the Red Shed. The illustrious dive bar relocated from Frances Street in 2024, hauling its red-and-white striped covered wagon to the front window of 508 State. Cheap Long Island iced teas — served since 1969 — are here to stay.

State Street’s Sweet Tooth

State Street’s 400 block is a sight for sore eyes and a sweet tooth, thanks to the Chocolate Shoppe on the Gilman Street corner. This ice cream operation has been in high demand ever since it opened on State Street in 1964, expanding to several Madison locations and shipping products to sellers across the country.

Chocolate Shoppe produces more than 100 flavors, all in the super-premium category for the ice cream’s dense richness and high butterfat content. Its branded labeling makes no bones about the dietary tradeoffs: “You want nutrition, eat carrots.” To my taste (and with due acknowledgment of Babcock Dairy), the award-winning and slyly named This $&@! Just Got Serious flavor is among the most satisfying scoops around.

And if ice cream doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s always Insomnia Cookies next door.