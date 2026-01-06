How to Win a Nobel Prize

Science is a team sport. Every discovery is collaborative in nature, building on basic scientific research and the iterative contributions of untold scientists around the world.

Therefore, we do not envy those in Stockholm, Sweden, who must isolate all the variables and single out particular scientists for every Nobel Prize.

Nineteen scholars with UW–Madison ties have won a Nobel, including alumni and faculty members (past or present at the time of the award). This number places the UW in elite company — by most counts, among the top 20 universities in the country.

And still, it doesn’t seem enough for all the Nobel-worthy work that takes place on this campus.

Some observers were stunned when UW biologist James Thomson, who first derived human embryonic stem cells in the lab, was not among the stem cell scientists who shared in the 2012 Nobel Prize. That same year, the “God particle” Higgs boson was discovered with critical contributions from UW physicists Sau Lan Wu and Wesley Smith and computer scientist Miron Livny. But the following year, the Nobel Prize went to a pair of international researchers who had first theorized about Higgs’s existence. So it goes.

The UW’s last Nobel Prize winner came in 2015, when William Campbell MS’54, PhD’57 earned recognition for discovering a popular antiparasitic medication. Who will be next? We can’t say for sure, but sources tell us that several UW researchers remain in serious consideration for the world’s most prestigious award.

With federal research funding at risk here and elsewhere, it’s time to celebrate the Nobel-winning Badgers who — sometimes in dramatic fashion — made life-changing breakthroughs for the benefit of us all.

A Heretic Turned Hero

Howard Temin had a hunch. It would lead the UW–Madison virologist to a Nobel Prize in 1975 and later contribute to the discovery of HIV. But first, it earned him the scorn of the scientific community.

Prior to 1970, the field of molecular biology operated on the central dogma that genetic information in cells is transferred in one direction — from DNA to RNA — to produce proteins. Never the other way. But closely studying the anomalies of a cancer-causing virus in chickens, Temin theorized in 1964 that some viruses — later classified as retroviruses — could reverse this process to spread.

For six years, this stance caused him ridicule. A former Cal Tech colleague gave a professional talk on these viruses without citing any of Temin’s seminal contributions. When pressed by the audience why not, the researcher responded: “I’ve given Temin’s work the amount of attention it deserves.”