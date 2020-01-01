Young reporters use new strategies to bring local news back from the brink.

By Jenny Price ’96

As the death count from COVID-19 began to rise across the country last spring, Peter Coutu ’18, a reporter for the Virginian-Pilot, earned a somber nickname from a reader: the Grim Reaper.

Coutu reported early on in the pandemic about potential problems stemming from the region’s lack of hospital capacity, which struck the reader as being somewhat alarmist. Coutu wasn’t deterred. He continued to tally new cases and share his findings with readers via a daily tracking website, even sending additional information to readers who asked for it. He also investigated the state’s low rate of testing and the issues exacerbating the spread of cases in nursing homes.

“I try to run at every story like the information can be lifesaving,” Coutu says.

The stakes have never been higher for media outlets to find a way to keep going. Conventional wisdom had written print journalism’s obituary many times over before the pandemic, as revenues declined and outlets changed owners or shut down entirely. Experienced editors and reporters took buyouts and were not replaced. And polls showed Americans had lost trust in the news media over concerns about bias and accuracy.

But there are signs of hope for journalism, starting with a 2018 Gallup poll that found that almost 70 percent of those who have lost trust say it can be restored with accuracy, lack of bias, and transparency. In recent months, websites for local newspapers and larger media outlets like the Washington Post drew more readers following the arrival of the pandemic in the United States, according to a New York Times analysis. And an Associated Press poll last spring found that more than two-thirds of Americans trust information from the news media about the coronavirus outbreak either “a moderate amount” or “a great deal.”

If trust in the news media is poised to make a comeback, it will germinate in the daily work of local journalists. Their ranks include recent UW–Madison graduates using skills they developed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication that hold the promise of preserving their rapidly evolving profession’s essential role in a democracy.

“A lot of people think this generation of 20-year-olds is a selfie-addicted, social-media-loving, vapid group of people,” says Kathleen Bartzen Culver ’88, MA’92, PhD’99, an associate professor and director of the UW’s Center for Journalism Ethics. “That is not who shows up in my classrooms. That’s not who’s out in these newsrooms.”