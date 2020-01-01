What We Don’t Know

Those forthcoming discoveries have dairy farmer Shelly Mayer ’88 confident about the future.

“Research plays a huge part in keeping our industry in a forward tilt toward progress,” she says. “Often people are scared about what they don’t know. When it comes to research, I’m excited about what we don’t know.”

Mayer is executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin —a trade group that provides education for dairy farmers nationwide —as well as a member of the Dairy Innovation Hub’s advisory council. She also milks 60 cows on 250 acres with her husband, Dwight ’85, outside Milwaukee.

Like Bert Paris, Mayer is proud of having bucked conventional wisdom. When she and Dwight were graduating from UW–Madi-son during the 1980s farm crisis, their friends told them to stay away from agriculture. “A lot of kids were trying to get away from the farm,” says Mayer. “And we were trying really, really hard to get rooted on the farm again.”

That doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Like many dairy farmers, Mayer has worked off-farm to earn additional income and secure health insurance. During her career, she’s seen huge changes in the nation’s dairy industry. Consumers have moved away from milk and to-ward cheese. Feeding and caring for cows have grown increasingly sophisticated.

Perhaps the most consequential change is the increase in average herd size. Part of that growth is due to new technology that allows dairies to mirror the industrialization of crop farming. Most large farms were once small farms that reinvested in growing their herds, and they’re still family owned.

Bigger farms, with lower costs per gallon of milk, have also weathered the price slump. During good times, they tend to have larger profit margins than smaller farms. And they hire more workers, which adds rural jobs and helps farmers plan breaks from nonstop work.

But larger dairies do face a big challenge: a lot of manure and few places to put it. The average dairy cow produces 17 gallons of manure and urine a day. That manure is valuable fertilizer for nearby farms. But the opportunities for responsible manure spreading are narrow and growing narrower thanks to changing weather patterns, heavier rains, and strict spreading regulations. In addition, there is less farmland available to spread manure than there used to be due to cities and towns expanding into rural areas. When excess nutrients from manure or fertilizer get into streams or rivers, they promote noxious algae, choking off waterways and making fishing and swimming unpleasant or even dangerous. Groundwater is at risk, too.

Almost half of Americans get their drinking water from groundwater, and 43 million rely on private wells. The U.S. Geological Survey has found that about one in seven wells exceeds federal standards for nitrate, a contaminant from commercial fertilizer, manure, and leaking septic tanks. Excessive nitrate is linked to health problems in adults and can be fatal in infants.

That’s another reason for innovation. One of the Dairy Innovation Hub’s four focus areas is improving water quality. Recent research from the $10 million Dairy Coordinated Agricultural Project led by UW–Madison scientists also investigated manure management as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They found that injecting manure into the soil reduces nutrient runoff from fields. The project also recommended technology upgrades like digesters to turn manure from a liability into an energy-generating asset.

“Farmers on farms of all sizes are very mindful of our water quality, because we drink water from our own land,” says Mayer. “That’s why we’ve got to research, be creative, and come up with a whole menu of different options for manure management. Our community is very diverse, so one option is not going to work for everyone.”

In addition to academic research, Mayer has faith in the ability of individual farmers to reinvent themselves. She says the younger generation is more comfortable navigating the high-tech world of today’s dairy and better prepared to take advantage of reams of data on nutrition and efficiency. And there are as many problem-solvers as there are dairy farmers around the country.

“America’s dairy sector is world renowned because of our diversity in dairy farmers. Big, small, and everything in between is needed to keep American dairy strong,” says Mayer. “Often our most challenging times drive innovation.”