Badgers vs. the Pandemic

Louis Pasteur pioneered the rabies vaccine, and Jonas Salk the polio vaccine. By contrast, conquering coronavirus has been a team effort. UW–Madison faculty, staff, and alumni are playing a part, and not just in the laboratory. Badgers have joined the fight across a range of professions, whether treating patients on the front lines or delivering food to grocery stores. Here are eight heroes who’ve stepped up during the pandemic, determined to put the Wisconsin Idea into action. Hats off to them and countless others who will — with courage and creativity — help us through this crisis.

The Doctor

Jesse Charles ’08, MD’14

“The patients came in like all the others: feverish, coughing, and short of breath — each one of them afraid, each one of them alone,” says Jesse Charles. “I evaluated them, made sure they had water and blankets — anything that could provide them some measure of comfort. Sleep, that most essential of medicines, was completely inaccessible.”

Jesse has seen the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand. A physician in tiny Winthrop, Washington, he left home in early April and flew to New York, where the pandemic’s effects were worst. When New York governor Andrew Cuomo issued a public call for help, Jesse volunteered to serve at one of the state’s hard-hit medical facilities.

When he arrived, the Brooklyn Health Center, where he was assigned, had already grieved the death of five staff members caused by the virus. In the three weeks that he was there, Jesse cared for his patients’ health and worked to connect them with their loved ones. Although his willingness to go the extra mile couldn’t change the trajectory of the virus, it at least gave them the opportunity to say goodbye.

Jesse and his identical twin, Joel ’08, MPH’12, MD’14, are dedicated doctors and advocates for marginalized communities. Having grown up in a low-income neighborhood in Green Bay, Wisconsin, they became aware, at an early age, of the ways that injustice pervades public policy, leaving some populations more vulnerable than others.

“This virus has laid bare what we already know to be true,” Jesse says, “that health and well-being is a luxury in this country, that sickness is a burden we do not share equally, that even without this virus, each year 245,000 people die because of poverty — 175,000 because of racial inequity.”

Joel admits to complex feelings regarding his twin’s decision. He found the idea of Jesse voluntarily caring for patients at the epicenter of our nation’s pandemic to be both frightening and profoundly moving.

“His decision to put himself at risk for the good of the community inspired me,” Joel says. “In these times, there is a great need for all of us who have been given the privilege of security and the power of leadership to reflect on what sacrifices we can make to be helpful to our neighbors, visible and invisible, both near and far.”

Despite the challenges he faced and the deaths he witnessed in New York, Jesse found solace in the continued care he was able to provide for two patients he originally saw in the ER. One patient in particular, a reticent man with whom Jesse struggled to connect, took him by surprise.

“On the morning that he walked out of the hospital, he broke down in tears and hugged me,” Jesse says. “He’s the only person I’d hugged, other than my partner, in over a month. We agreed that someday, when the world is right again, I will come back to New York, and we’ll get coffee. Then we will be able to have a real conversation, one where neither of our faces is hidden.”

—NICOLE HEIMAN