Badger Love Matches

It all started our freshman year when we were both in the same Chemistry 103 class. You could say Rachel and I had chemistry. Our first date was going to see Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, and we still love that series today. We had the best times with band, and almost all our best friendships to this day were made in the band. So the obvious choice was to propose to Rachel in the biggest way possible, during the Fifth Quarter of our final home game in 2015 against Northwestern. I had let band director Mike Leckrone know my plan and had him make sure to play “Hey! Baby” as the first song of the Fifth Quarter. As soon as the song started, I grabbed Rachel by the hand and sprinted out to the center of the W at midfield and started singing “Hey! Baby” to her while a good portion of the band surrounded us to sing and play along. After the first chorus was finished, I popped the question in front of 80,000-plus Badger fans, band members, and our family and friends in the stands.

— Karl Schmirler ’16 and Rachel Schmirler ’16