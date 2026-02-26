Architectural Treasures

The National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) lists locations whose significance to local, state, or national history merits recognition and preservation. When the register was established in 1966, the first UW building added to its roster was, well, the first UW building: North Hall, built in 1851. Over the past 60 years, the NRHP has recognized 25 more locations on the UW campus, listed below in order of when they joined the national register. The most recent addition is also the oldest: the Willow Drive Mounds and Habitation Complex, built by Indigenous peoples between 5000 BCE–1200 CE and added to the register in 2025. Five of these campus locations are distinguished as National Historic Landmarks for their exceptional relevance to American history. As campus expands and evolves to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for Badgers, these culturally and historically significant places endure as physical reminders of the past that makes the future possible.